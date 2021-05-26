Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 61.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $3,742,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Stephens raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

