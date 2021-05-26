Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 842,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,341,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

