Mariner LLC Has $16.58 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,519 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

DUK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.