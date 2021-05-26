Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,284 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. 24,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457,283. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

