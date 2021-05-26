Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 9925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag SE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

