Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $247.70 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00010971 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $247.70 million and approximately $24.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00078921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.04 or 0.00953812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.76 or 0.09818672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00091263 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,420,010 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

