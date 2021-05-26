Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 716 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.07. 54,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,376. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

