Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,430,266 shares of company stock worth $103,451,171. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. 6,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

