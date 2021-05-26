LiquidApps Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,987.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $20,987.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 337.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

