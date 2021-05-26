Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.91. 644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 million, a P/E ratio of -162.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

