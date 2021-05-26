EXMR FDN Market Cap Tops $38,728.84 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $38,728.84 and $9,394.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00078921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00088638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.04 or 0.00953812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.76 or 0.09818672 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

