Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. 34,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

