Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,132,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $596.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

