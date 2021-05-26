Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.75. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $86,124.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,869.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,131 shares of company stock worth $3,921,578 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 4,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

