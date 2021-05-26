Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 943 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,877. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $252.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

