Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 378 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,216. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

