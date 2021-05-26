Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.62. 10,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,715. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.20. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$8.54 and a one year high of C$12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32.

APR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.65.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

