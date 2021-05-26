MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.07. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $56,898. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.