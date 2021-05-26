CSX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

CSX has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. CSX has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

