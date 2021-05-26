Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day moving average of $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,308. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

