Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,428. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

