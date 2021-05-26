Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.