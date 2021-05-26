Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNC opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,121 shares of company stock worth $1,662,354 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

