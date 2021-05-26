Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $62.95 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $62,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.13.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $292.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

