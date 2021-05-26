Wells Fargo & Company Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $510.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.74.
INTU stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.51 and a 200-day moving average of $385.84. Intuit has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $442.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
