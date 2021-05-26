Wells Fargo & Company Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $510.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.74.

INTU stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.51 and a 200-day moving average of $385.84. Intuit has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $442.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

