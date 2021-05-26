Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

