$54.85 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post $54.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $218.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $219.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.10 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.17. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,770. The stock has a market cap of $769.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

