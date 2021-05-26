Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 5%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 43,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,424,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,845 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,671,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

