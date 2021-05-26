Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

