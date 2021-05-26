Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.670-2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.50 million-$404.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.38 million.Qualys also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.78.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $99.65. 785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

