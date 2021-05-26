3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading 6.6% Higher

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.74. 30,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,564,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in 3D Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 19,247.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 44,270 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 61.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 230,832 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

