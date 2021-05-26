Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Down to $108.08

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.08, but opened at $105.57. Crown shares last traded at $102.20, with a volume of 13,302 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Get Crown alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.