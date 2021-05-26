Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 165,291 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem in the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

