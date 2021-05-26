Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:
- 5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$77.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$75.00 to C$77.00.
- 5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$81.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$81.00.
- 5/3/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$80.01. 575,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$78.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$80.34. The stock has a market cap of C$97.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 earnings per share for the current year.
