Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$77.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$81.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$81.00.

5/3/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$80.01. 575,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$78.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$80.34. The stock has a market cap of C$97.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.