DecentBet (DBET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $734.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 109.7% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $376,610.07 and $734.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00078471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.23 or 0.00950505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.90 or 0.09866627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00091233 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

