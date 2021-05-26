Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Progress Software has increased its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

