DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 71919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

