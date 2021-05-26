Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 491,430 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,629. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

