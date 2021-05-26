Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 444 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of NVR worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,836.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,916.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,489.80. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,050.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

