Cibc World Markets Corp Has $11.18 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $359.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.88 and a 200-day moving average of $321.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

