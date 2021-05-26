Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $99,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $501.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.41. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,250 shares of company stock worth $14,908,763. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.