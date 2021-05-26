Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.00

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 8853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

