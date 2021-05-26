1,780 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 515,102 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after buying an additional 36,110 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,866,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

