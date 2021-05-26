Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,141 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13,047.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,498. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.