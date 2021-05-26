Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.