Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $166.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

