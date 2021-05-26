uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of uniQure worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.