Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8243 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Shares of DRETF opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

