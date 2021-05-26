Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

VNT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,153. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

