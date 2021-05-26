Panther Securities Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:PNS)

Panther Securities Plc (LON:PNS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Panther Securities stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 235 ($3.07). 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735. Panther Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £41.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.58.

Panther Securities Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

